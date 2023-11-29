FBI employee involved in armed carjacking in Washington, DC

Authorities said a federal agent with the FBI was carjacked at gunpoint in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the victim called to report that two suspects took the vehicle in the eastern portion of Capitol Hill near Lincoln Park at around 3:45 p.m. The vehicle was later recovered in a different part of the city.

Police said in a statement to local media that the FBI's Washington field office was investigating the incident alongside D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department Carjacking Task Force.

Police did not immediately release additional information about the two suspects involved, but said the vehicle was located about 25 minutes after the violent incident.

Washington, D.C. authorities said motor vehicle theft in the city has gone up by 93% this year compared to the same time last year. Police recommend that drivers always keep their doors locked and windows rolled up when driving in the District of Columbia.

Washington, D.C. police are asking drivers to always leave enough room between themselves and other vehicles in case they have to maneuver around other cars to escape if they sense they are in danger. Police in the city have also warned drivers not to stop and assist other people they don't know, and to call police to help instead.

Police in D.C. have also urged drivers to try to drive in the center lane to make it harder for carjackers to approach their car.

