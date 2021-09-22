Can You Find The Mouse Among The Mushrooms In This Brain Teaser?

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

We love a good brain teaser — especially when it comes from the puzzle-master Gergely Dudás (better known as The Dudolf). His hide-and-seek puzzles are visually delightful and intellectually challenging.

In this recent puzzle, he challenges us to find the mouse hidden among the mushrooms.

Sounds easy, right? It’s actually quite difficult! Take a look and tell us if you see the mouse:

When you’re ready for the solution, you can visit his website and scroll to the bottom of the page to see where the mouse is located.

If you want more Gergely Dudás, check out his Halloween-themed puzzle book on Amazon. “Bear’s Spooky Book of Hidden Things: Halloween Seek-and-Find” is a great gift for puzzle-heads, and it’s a fun way to celebrate the season without involving candy or sugary treats.

Kids might also enjoy the “Fox and Rabbit” series, authored by Beth Ferry and illustrated by Gergely Dudás. The highly rated graphic novel series follows the adventures of two best friends, Fox and Rabbit, and Dudás’s brightly colored illustrations are a visual delight for young readers.

Dudás sometimes features his adorable Fox and Rabbit in the seek-and-find challenges on his website, so if you have young readers who love the series, check out puzzles like the one below. Can you find the beach ball that has a unique pattern? When you’re ready, click here for the solution.

And take a look at Dudás’s other seek-and-find challenges on his website, like this one, which asks you to find the mushroom with the uniquely colored cap:

When you’re ready for the solution, click here.

If you’re inspired by these challenges and want to learn how to illustrate like Dudás, head to his YouTube page, where he breaks down his artwork and explains how he creates his masterpieces:

In this video, the artist breaks down his seek-and-find puzzle featuring a hidden cat among a crowd of bats. It’s incredible to watch the illustration from start to finish.

And don’t miss his original comics, like this one:

Whether silly, sweet, hilarious or thought-provoking, Dudás’s artwork is beloved by children and adults alike.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.