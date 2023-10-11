This Fireball sangria will warm up your next get-together

Looking for a cool-weather cocktail that’ll warm you up without having to be served steaming hot in a mug? You may want to try out a sangria recipe that uses Fireball whisky.

This concoction from Delish calls for soaking diced green apples and fresh oranges in Fireball whisky. The longer you soak the fruit, the boozier it gets. Then add apple juice and red wine and let the whole mixture chill for a few hours.

Adobe

If you prefer a bubbly take on the Fireball sangria, Mantitlement created a sparkling version with apple liquor, apple cider, caramel vodka, sparkling cider or Champagne, pomegranate, cinnamon sticks and Fireball. The recipe author claims that if you’re not usually a fan of Fireball, you just might be after this drink.

However, non-Fireball fans can find many other fall sangria ideas, like an apple-pear sangria and a pumpkin-apple-cinnamon version, or apple cider cocktail recipes.

You might like to try out this caramel apple sangria. It incorporates flavored vodka, fresh apple cider, apples and cinnamon sticks. After you mix all the ingredients together, top each poured glass with sparkling wine and caramel-dipped apples as garnish.

Adobe

While labeled as a winter sangria, this red wine-centric sangria has notes of cranberry, pomegranate and apple that would make it just as yummy this fall.

Cranberry apple sangria will also last you from fall through winter. The recipe includes cranberry-apple juice cocktail, oranges, fresh cranberries and rosemary sprigs, cinnamon sticks, star anise pods, whole cloves and apples. Make the concoction up to this point and it’s a great nonalcoholic drink. But you can top it all off with pinot grigio for a boozy beverage.

And if you like the inclusion of rosemary in that sangria, take a look at this apple rosemary fizz cocktail that includes Cointreau.

So many fall sips that autumn will fade into winter before you know it. Which drink would you try?

