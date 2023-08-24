First GOP 2024 presidential debate begins in Milwaukee

Candidates for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race met in person for the first time on Wednesday on the GOP debate stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On the stage Wednesday were Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur and activist Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

The debate was moderated by Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Christie and Hutchinson were met with boos from the audience when they were introduced. Both candidates are among the most anti-Trump voices on the Republican campaign trail this cycle.

Candidates were asked to articulate their economic policies. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Americans "are working hard, and you can’t afford groceries, a car or a new home." Chris Christie concurred, but also said he would be able to build more consensus on policy because he was "elected as a conservative Republican in a blue state."

As the debate began, several candidates were absent.

Michigan businessman Perry Johnson and conservative radio host Larry Elder both filed complaints with the Federal Election Commission, alleging they had been left out of the debate as a result of unfair treatment.

The Republican National Committee says eight candidates met the threshold required to attend the debate, which generally included gaining at least 1% of the vote in a nationally-recognized poll and a minimum of 40,000 donors spread across a certain number of states.

Candidates also had to commit to the debate within 48 hours of its scheduled time, and had to sign a pledge to support the eventual GOP nominee regardless of who it is.

Former President Donald Trump was notably not at the debate.

Trump earlier in August declined to sign the loyalty pledge required of candidates at the debate, electing instead to hold a one-on-one interview with Tucker Carlson on Wednesday.

Trump's presence was nonetheless unavoidable: Candidates were expected to explain on Wednesday how their approach to the presidency would differ from Trump's, as they battle to establish names for themselves in a field where Trump already holds a commanding lead.

Trump is considered the front-runner for the Republican nomination. In a recent Des Moines Register / NBC News / Mediacom poll of potential Republican Iowa caucusgoers, Trump was a significant leader for first choice on the ballot compared to the rest of the candidates in the field.

And Trump's support from within the party is strong. An AP/NORC poll released earlier this month found 63% of Republicans wanted Trump to run for the presidency, and 74% of Republicans said they would support him in November 2024.

