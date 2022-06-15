Flathead County issues state of emergency due to flooding

COLUMBIA FALLS - Flathead County declared a state of emergency on Wednesday due to anticipated and current flooding.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Flathead County Office of Emergency Services are working within Incident Command System (ICS) structure, according to a news release.

Sheriff Brian Heino will serve as Incident Commander for the response.

There is a pre-evacuation notice in place for low-lying areas across Flathead County.

Official evacuation notices have been issued for the following areas:

Leisure Road, Kalispell

Blankenship Road from Blankenship Bridge to the North Fork Road

Additional road closures are also in effect:

North Hill Top Road in Columbia Falls (Open to resident traffic only)

From Steel Bridge Road to Muddy Drive in Kalispell

West Side Hungry Horse Reservoir Road between Mazie Creek and Graves Creek Road

7-mile Upper Whitefish/Stryker Road in the Stillwater State Forest

Evacuations have been lifted in the following areas and roads are open to resident traffic only:

Rabe Road, Columbia Falls

Lake Drive and Bailey Lake Area in Columbia Falls

Residents are urged to monitor water conditions on the National Weather Service website.

Video from Lexx Riley shows Tuesday evening’s flooding between Columbia Falls and Hungry Horse. Watch below.