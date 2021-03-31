Fort Benton students celebrate with 50s-theme prom

FORT BENTON — Fort Benton Schools are finding ways to bring back traditions while staying safe. The COVID pandemic canceled sporting events, prom, and graduation in 2020.

Now that COVID cases are down in Chouteau County, the school hosted a 1950s-themed prom several days ago, an event that lifted the spirits of students and staff.

“It was exciting to have a prom this year. I know we got that taken away from us last year. To have one night where we can go and be high school students was a lot of fun,” said Hayden Atman, a senior and this year's Prom King.

Principal Brian Miller commends students for their understanding during the pandemic, and was glad the teens had a chance to enjoy a tradition: “I think for the kids it’s a big sigh of relief. They have endured, like most have, quite a bit.They have been asked to make a lot of sacrifices and they have done a great job and doing it with a smile on their face. But they’re also finding relief I think in finding normalcy of life.”

As Fort Benton schools transition back to conducting in-person events, they plan to continue to encourage social distancing. Masks will not be required and any and all that want to attend the outdoor graduation ceremony are welcome.