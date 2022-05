Frontier Conference athletes ready for NAIA national track and field meet

As Montana High School Association State Track and Field meets gets ready to crown champions, Frontier Conference athletes will also be trying to take honors home in Gulf Shores, Alabama at the NAIA National Track and Field meet.

Last season, two Frontier Conference athletes snagged national championships. Carroll College's Lee Walburn earned the top spot in the decathlon, and Montana Tech's Becca Richtman took the top spot in the 3,000m steeplechase.

Below is a list of all athletes with known Montana ties that earned places at the NAIA national meet by meeting NAIA qualifying standards throughout the season. The list will denote 'A' qualifications and 'B' qualifications. An 'A' qualifying mark automatically qualifies an athlete for the NAIA national outdoor meet in May, while a coach can use up to three 'B' qualifying marks on both the men's and women's sides to qualify athletes for nationals.

Carroll College

Nikki Krueger, Shot Put, 14.39m (A Qualification)

Nikki Krueger, Discus, 42.58m (B Qualification)

Garrett Kocab, Discus, 52.42m (A Qualification)

Garrett Kocab, Shot Put, 15.72m (B Qualification)

Lee Walburn, Decathlon, 7156 points (B Qualification)

Lee Walburn, Javelin, 56.05m (B Qualification)

Brett Glaser, Decathlon, 6307 points (B Qualification)

Van Gottwals, 800 meters, 1:53, (B Qualification)

Reghan Worley, 5000m, 17:45.77 (B Qualification)

Kate Picanco, Ellie Machado, Reghan Worley, Natalie Yocum; 4x800m Relay, 9:27.88 (B Qualification)

Chad Hemsley, 400m Hurdles, 54.31 (B Qualification)

Maddie Boles, High Jump, 1.66m, (B Qualification)

Shamrock Campbell, Triple Jump, 14.46m (B Qualification)

Montana Tech

Becca Richtman, 1500m, 4:30.21 (A Qualification)

Becca Richtman, 5000m, 16:23.08 (A Qualification)

Becca Richtman, 10000m, 36:47.55 (A Qualification)

Becca Richtman, 3000m Steeplechase, 10:17.30 (A Qualification)

Jenna Jordan, Javelin, 42.51m (A Qualification)

Abby Clark, High Jump, 1.64m (B Qualification)

Naiya Beaudin, Triple Jump, 11.55m (B Qualification)

Tristen Sedgwick, Discus, 43.09m (B Qualification)

Abby Clark, Heptathlon, 3963 points (B Qualification)

University of Providence

McKenzie Clark, Javelin, 44.20m (A Qualification)

Jillian Sanchez, Hammer, 51.32m (A Qualification)

Jillian Sanchez, Discus, 43.34m (B Qualification)

Tatiana Martinez, Discus, 43.66m (B Qualification)

Allyson Conner, Hammer, 49.48m (B Qualification)

Rocky Mountain College

Sydney Little Light, 800m, 2:09.81 (A Qualification)

Sydney Little Light, 1500m, 4:29.41 (A Qualification)

Jackson Wilson, 1500m, 3:52.67 (A Qualification)

Jackson Wilson, 5000m, 14:27.47 (A Qualification)

Mei-Li Stevens, Half Marathon, 1:25:14.00 (A Qualification)

Jackson Duffey, 5000m, 14:45.35 (B Qualification)

Montana Western

Jonathon Harrison, 800m, 1:51.69 (A Qualification)

Morgan Basely, Half Marathon, 1:28:13.00 (A Qualification)

Eireann O'Connor, 1500m, 4:42.03 (B Qualification)

Eireann O'Connor, 5000m, 17:41.27 (B Qualification)