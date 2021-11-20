Frontier Conference runners shine at NAIA Cross Country Championships

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Little Light closed out her season with another stellar performance.

The Battlin' Bears' cross country runner posted a second-place finish in the women's 5k race at the NAIA Cross Country Championships on Friday in Vancouver, Washington, clocking a time of 18:16.8. Little Light went into the national meet after winning the Frontier Conference Championships two weeks ago in Dillon.

Alyssa Bearzi of Milligan University (Tennessee) won the event in 18:14.9, less than two seconds ahead of Little Light.

Montana Tech senior Becca Richtman took fourth place with a time of 18:23.2. Richtman finished in second place at the Frontier Conference Championships.

Carroll College's Reghan Worley finished in 33rd place (18:54.1).

College of Idaho freshman Ellyse Tingelstad placed eighth (18:35) and Montana Western senior Eireann O'Connor took 12th (18:39.5.) to give the Frontier Conference women four Top 20 finishers.

In the men's 8k race, the Frontier was paced by a third-place finish from Logan Hunt of College Idaho. The freshman clocked a time of 24:58.9. Oklahoma City University freshman Zouhair Talbi won the race in 24:43.1.

