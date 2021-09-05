Watch
Sports

Actions

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Montana shocks the college football world, tops Washington

items.[0].videoTitle
Omar Hicks Onu, Giles Jackson
Posted at 12:12 AM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 02:14:53-04

SEATTLE, WASH. — The Montana Grizzlies shocked the college football world on Saturday as the No. 9 FCS Griz topped FBS No. 20 Washington 13-7 at Husky Field.

PHOTOS: MONTANA TOPS WASHINGTON IN SEATTLE

Cam Humphrey scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Grizzlies with 10:35 left in the fourth quarter while Montana's defense picked up Washington quarterback Dylan Morris three times. Gavin Robertson grabbed the first two picks for UM while Marcus Welnel's sealed the win for the Grizzlies in the final seconds.

For full highlights of Saturday's game, watch the video above.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader