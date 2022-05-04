Gerber Announces Its 2022 ‘spokesbaby,’ Isa

Gerber, the “Anything for Baby” company, has announced its 2022 Gerber Photo Search winner. Sweet little Isa is the second-ever Chief Growing Officer and the newest Gerber Spokesbaby.

Isa Slish, whose birthday is Sept. 18, 2021, lives with her parents in Oklahoma. She has a sweet smile, wide, sparkling eyes and a bubbly personality.

She also happens to be the first Gerber baby with a limb difference. Isa has Congenital Femoral Deficiency and Fibular Hemimelia, an uncommon condition that affects about 1 in every 200,000 children. She was born missing part of her right leg.

Isa and her parents, Meredith and John Slish, found out she was the Gerber Photo Search winner live on the air on the “Today” show. In addition, the program shared the announcement on Twitter.

“The results are in,” @TODAYshow tweeted. “The newest Gerber baby melts hearts with her joyful giggle and loves to snuggle.”

The results are in: The newest Gerber baby melts hearts with her joyful giggle and loves to snuggle. https://t.co/7ZQhGYyrMk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 4, 2022

Meredith Slish said they knew Isa, their second child, was special before she was born. They discovered that Isa would be born without a femur or a fibula in her right leg at 18 weeks along in the pregnancy.

“While the world around us seeks to embrace individuality and uniqueness, we hope that awareness for limb differences will lead to greater inclusion for children like Isa,” Meredith told “Today.”

Isa will receive $25,000 for winning the contest, which the family plans to set aside for her medical care. She will also receive free Gerber products, a Gerber Childrenswear wardrobe and a $1,000 gift card from ezpz for dishware and utensils. In addition, Gerber is contributing a matching donation to support March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs.

Tarun Malkani, Gerber President and CEO, said the company is thrilled to welcome Isa as the 2022 Spokesbaby and Chief Growing Officer.

“Isa’s submission brought smiles to all of our faces, and she truly embodies the idea that every baby is a Gerber baby,” Malkani told News Channel 8 Tulsa.

“Isa is a strong, amazing little girl that loves to interact with the world around her and nothing will stop her. Her smile lights up the room and her laughter is irresistible,” mom Meredith told News Channel 8 Tulsa. “We hope Isa’s story can bring more awareness for limb differences and create greater inclusion for children like her. Because, just like Isa, they too can be or do anything they want.”

