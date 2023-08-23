Giuliani surrenders on Georgia election charges, bond set at $150K

Rudy Giuliani has officially surrendered to Georgia authorities to face charges of being Donald Trump's top co-conspirator in a scheme to undermine the 2020 election.

Giuliani, 79, a former mayor of New York and once-legal adviser to Trump, was indicted last week along with the former president - along with 17 others - accused of leading Trump's push for Georgia and other states to disregard the results of the 2020 election and appoint pro-Trump electors.

Earlier on Wednesday Georgia authorities set Giuliani's bail at $150,000 - an amount that surpassed all prior defendants except for Trump, whose bond stood at $200,000.

"I'm feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney," Giuliani said Wednesday when asked about the case - adding that he is "fighting for justice."

Among the others charged is a Trump ally and former campaign lawyer, Sidney Powell, who also turned herself in at a Fulton County jail on Wednesday. Powell's bond was set at $100,000.

Giuliani denounced the indictment, agreeing with Trump and others, that the legal system was being politicized.

"Donald Trump told you this. They weren’t just coming for him or me," Giuliani said. "Now they’ve indicted people in this case, I don’t even know who they are. These are just regular people making a normal living."

The news comes as Giuliani claims he's struggling financially with substantial legal expenses, sanctions, and lawsuits arising from his post-2020 election work for Trump.

"He is having financial difficulties," Giuliani's attorneys said in a Georgia court filing for a civil defamation case brought by two election workers. "Giuliani needs more time to pay the attorneys' fees and would like the opportunity to seek an extension from the Court."

According to CNN, the former mayor has now listed his three-bedroom Manhattan apartment for sale for $6.5 million.

While Trump's PAC has paid over $300,000 to a firm archiving Giuliani's records for legal evidence, it appeared the former president would also headline a $100,000 per person fundraiser for Giuliani’s legal defense on Sept. 7, according to a New York Times' reporter.

According to the event’s flyer, the event, named "An Evening in Support of America's Mayor," would take place at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Also, a former attorney for Trump, Jenna Ellis, who was listed in the Georgia indictment, was booked by the Fulton County Sheriff's department and released on $100,000 bond on Wednesday from an Atlanta jail.

Ellis has been accused of lying to politicians and election officials in Georgia, connected to a plot, prosecutors say, to overturn the results of Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

