Glacier National Park utilities project scheduled

WEST GLACIER - The Lake McDonald utilities construction project in Glacier National Park is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on June 1.

The work is being done to replace seven miles of sewer force main, electrical, and telephone lines from Apgar to the Lake McDonald Lodge along Going-to-the-Sun Road.

The project will also replace the lift station at the lodge to reduce the threat of sewage overflow.

“Although there will be some inconvenience this summer, in the long-term the project will be a great benefit,” said Kate Hammond, acting Superintendent for Glacier National Park.

“This project is long overdue, and our staff has worked hard to secure the funding to replace antiquated and out-of-date equipment, which in turn will protect park resources," Hammond continued.

Spring and summer work will take place between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. with a nighttime closure of Going-to-the-Sun Road from near Apgar Campground to Sprague Creek Campground.

Park officials note that each evening at midnight there will be a window when vehicles will be piloted through the construction work.

Additionally, Glacier National Park road crews began snow removal on Going-to-the-Sun Road on Monday.

Based on previous years, park staff estimates the road will be fully open towards the end of June.

The road is currently open to Lake McDonald Lodge from the west and Rising Sun from the east.

The latest Glacier National Park road status can be found at https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.