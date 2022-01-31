Goat MT sees rise in recognition amidst 'kidding' season

Over the past three months, the partnership program ‘Goat MT’ has reached over 100 people and already improving ways goat producers manage their livestock.

“It’s a good reminder to me, of information we can share information with goat producers in Montana,” Shylea Wingard, the project manager for Goat MT, said.

Goat MT is a partnership with MSU Extension, and local goat producers throughout the state.

Wingard, currently, is projecting to have 60 kids on her property this season. The sub-zero temperatures, and other birthing complications gave her issues she has not had in the past decade.

As difficult as the kidding season was for Wingard, she now has a wealth of knowledge to share on Goat MT with first-time producers.

“Provide some leadership, some organization, and put on these educational resources they need—from an objective source,” Wingard said.

Dr. Christian Posbergh, an assistant professor of Animal Range Science Department at Montana State University, notes the versatility and adaptiveness of goats. A great way for someone interested in getting started in agriculture, or for someone looking to diversify, Posbergh said.

Goat meat is among the top widely consumed meat in the world, according to the Food and Agriculture of the United Nations.

Whether a person decides to raise goats for their meat, fiber, dairy, or simply to eat invasive species, goats offer plenty of ways to prove use on someone’s property, Posbergh said.

“On the sheep size, we have been relatively organized for the past 100 years now within the state, and it’s time for goat producers to have similar opportunities. Provide an outlet for them to raise healthy goats,” Posbergh said.

There are plans for in-person training, as well as webinars and online resources to use for goat producers.