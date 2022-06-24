Governor: Paradise Valley is open for business

PRAY - A newly-reconstructed portion of Highway 89 between Livingston and Gardiner re-opened Thursday.

The section of road by Yankee Jim Canyon was damaged during the recent floods from the Yellowstone River.

Governor Greg Gianforte was there for the re-opening and then headed up the road to Chico Hot Springs where he met with the owner and employees.

Chico has seen a 25 percent decrease in reservations since the flooding.

The governor’s message was simple: Paradise Valley is open and not only welcomes visitors - it needs them.

“I’m always an optimist and I think our best days are ahead of us,” Gianforte said. “I’m just encouraging Montanans, Paradise Valley is open for business, Gardiner is open for business and they have room available. So come and stay and drop a little coin while you are here.”

According to the governor’s office, Park County typically brings in $200 million in tourism each year.