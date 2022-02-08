Hamilton woman dies in crash near Darby

DARBY - A 39-year-old woman from Hamilton died in a Monday evening crash south of Darby.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the one-vehicle accident happened at 8:30 p.m. on US Highway 93 near Darby.

The MHP reports the victim was driving a 200 Ford F250 pickup truck northbound when she drifted off the right side of the road.

The woman overcorrected several times and the vehicle slid sideways before becoming airborne, leaving the road, striking an embankment and rolling over.

The victim — who was not wearing a seatbelt — was thrown from the pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.