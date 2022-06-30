BOZEMAN - Starting in 1985, the Gallatin Valley Back Country Horsemen has been supporting the US Forest Service in providing and clearing trails for the Bridger Mountains. Rich Inman, a member of the nonprofit gave us a look at where it all began.

“We put a group together before I was in the Gallatin Valley," said Inman. "A response to use the Spanish Lakes which were getting overused quite a bit, so we agreed to help monitor that and take care of the trails and we’ve been going ever since.”

The nonprofit organization has been maintaining the trails of the Bridger Mountains for decades. Their main goals are to educate people about the enjoyable and common-sense use of horses with a lot of help from the local community.

“We work usually from the end of May to the first part of October, all-volunteer groups,” Inman said.

Gallatin Valley Back Country Horsemen is not only supporting the US forest services by providing trail support but also puts on fun events for the community such as their annual Poker Ride.

“250 people to come in and ride. There’s a lunch and some great prizes such as cowboy hats, custom made, boots custom made, propane gift certificates, and things like that," said Iman. "That comes with it every year and every July 9th of this year.”

For the members of this nonprofit, the real prize is seeing their hard work and dedication to their organization pay off to the members of their community.

“See these trails being cleared so they can get through and enjoy their walk, it all works out to the good of all of us.”

For more information on the annual Poker Ride, click here.

