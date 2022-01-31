Havre actors use unique props for play

HAVRE — Actors in Havre are using unique props created by 3-D printing technology for their production of "Spamalot."

Based on the Monty Python musical, there has been a lot of time put in by the cast and crew to come together and give the community a show brought by the Montana Actors' Theatre .

Tyson Parman plays several characters in the play and says the performances so far have been great to be back in person and that it is a tight-knit group.

“It’s been challenging having to take breaks to accommodate quarantine and then coming back and trying to run lines and everything like that. Everybody’s pulled together,” Parman said.

You won’t notice by just watching but all the costumes are made in house by the college’s 3D printing center. It’s a tedious process but they say it adds to the overall performance having all the costumes come from the printing center.

“Having some of the 3D printed stuff has been a huge help because it’s ready really whenever we need it, it’s easy to alter. It’s been a huge help to have that stuff,” Parman added.

Martin Holt has been in theater almost 40 years and says 3D printed props is new to him but loves what it brings to the show.

“I think this is one of the first shows we’ve done 3D printing on. Usually with a community theater, our props consist of what do I have in my closet,” Holt said. “Most of the weaponry up here is my personal collection that I brought from home. I haven’t seen it where we’ve had a show where huge portions of it were 3d printed to spec. I don’t know much about the tech work of it, but from an artistic perspective, it’s absolutely brilliant.”

“You don’t realize until you meet up with the other people in this theater company just how many artistic people there are in this theater company. We just have this incredible artistic community here in Havre,” Holt said.

The next performance of Spamalot is scheduled for February 3.