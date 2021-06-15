Havre native is bringing Vegas Variety Show to Montana

GREAT FALLS — What happens in Vegas, comes to Montana.

Havre native William Hulett has spent 20 years in Las Vegas as a performer. While many other parts of the country were gradually reopening after Covid, Vegas remained closed and Hulett, a former Cirque Du Soleil performer and winner of the reality show "Fear Factor," saw an opportunity.

"I'm just ready to share with the people that come down to Vegas and see me there, I can bring something here and it will be great," said Hulett. "Some of my friends right now, some of the most talented people you'll see, I was like "Do you guys want to go up to Montana and hit some of my fun towns that I grew up in?” and they were like “Heck yeah!"

With his wife Angelina Puzanova, a third-generation circus performer from Russia, and also a Cirque du Soliel veteran, they're bringing the Vegas style variety show to Montana in August through Show Talent Productions . (http://show-talent.com/)

"We’ll have anything from contortionists that will fold in half and do crazy stuff with hula hoops, guys that can hang by one arm," said Hulett.

"We have Cirque du Soleil performers from basically all kinds of shows,” said Puzanova. “ Our host used to be in Tropicana, he had his own show for a long, long time."

The pair stayed in practice during lockdown by hosting impromptu shows in their backyard with their performing friends. As the Las Vegas strip comes back to life with entertainment, they're happy to share their talents with Big Sky Country.

"The most important thing we want to let people know is that it's a family show. We wanted to make sure that this is a show for all ages," said Puzanova.

The Vegas Variety show will open in Butte on August 7. It then makes a stop in Helena on August 8, and Havre on August 10. The Montana tour wraps up at the Mansfield Theater in Great Falls on Thursday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m.