FDA approves new epinephrine nasal spray to treat severe allergic reactions

The Food and Drug Administration approved the first epinephrine nasal spray for severe allergic reactions Friday, August 9.

The drug, sold under the name “Neffy” by San Deigo-based ARS pharmaceuticals, is approved for severe allergic reactions for adults and children 66 pounds and up.

It will cost patients between $25 to $199 out of pocket for two single use sprays, depending on insurance. Patient assistant programs may also help with costs for eligible individuals.

The FDA approval gives a needle-free alternative to epi pens, which some individuals might be hesitant to use, especially on those who may be in anaphylaxis.

“That does, we know, delay treatment in individuals that are having an allergic reaction because those around them are nervous and are hesitant to use an injectable device,” allergist Dr. Payel Gupta with the Allergy and Asthma Network says.

Symptoms of anaphylaxis include sudden hives, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, a weak fast pulse, nausea, diarrhea, feeling dizzy or fainting. Symptoms usually happen within minutes of exposure to what sets off the person's allergy, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The new epinephrine nasal spray is expected to be widely available within eight weeks.

