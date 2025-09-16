Federal officials push against illegal vapes, citing health risks

The Department of Health and Human Services announced this week new efforts to increase enforcement against illegal vaping products in hopes of reducing teen e-cigarette use.

According to HHS, 1.6 million American middle and high school students used e-cigarettes in 2024. The agency says using e-cigarettes can increase the risk of hypertension and cancer and can cause breathing difficulties.

For those under age 25, it can also cause cognitive issues, according to Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, acting chief of staff and senior adviser in the Office of the Surgeon General.

"Any nicotine and heavy metals and chemicals that are introduced into the body can affect the full development of the frontal lobe," she said. "That could cause problems with memory, concentration, anxiety, and depression. So here with this country having mental health issues, it is very important that we discuss not only to the heart health, there could be irreversible damage to the lungs with scarring, not to mention there have been some new onset seizures."

HHS said the majority of vaping products on the market are not authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, as they contain flavors and additives that make them more addictive for teens.

While some have suggested e-cigarettes are less harmful than traditional cigarettes, Haridopolos said vaping is often a pathway to tobacco use.

"I think the verdict is out with public health officials on that one. Perhaps if an adult was trying to get off of combustible cigarettes, it might be a pathway for a short period of time for harm reduction, but definitely not for never vapors," she said. "Youth that wouldn't have smoked cigarettes that are being introduced to this with predatory marketing that they actually don't know how harmful it is."

Her advice to parents is to talk to their children about the dangers of vaping.

"Bring it up to them. Don't be afraid to talk about it. And they listen," she said.

