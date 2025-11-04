Rising health costs risk deadly outcomes for uninsured patients

Dr. William Feldman, a pulmonologist, intensivist and health services researcher at Harvard Medical School, says rising health care premiums could push millions of Americans to go without insurance.

Patients without coverage often skip doctor visits, preventive care and vital medications, leading to serious health problems, he said.

“I vividly remember seeing a patient in the ICU last year with diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a potentially fatal complication of diabetes. Why? Because she couldn’t afford her insulin,” Feldman told Congress last month. “People losing their insurance will have very real consequences for patients across this country.”

As federal officials look to cut spending on Medicaid and Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, Feldman warned that eliminating funding could have costly long‑term impacts.

“Missed cancer diagnoses, missed screening opportunities — when I hear young folks say they can’t afford health insurance, it really is troubling,” he said.

Feldman noted that conditions manageable with preventive care often end up in crowded hospitals.

“It’s financial pressure and pressure on staff when people without coverage arrive in emergency departments — and it ultimately affects everyone,” he said.

Advice for leaders

With subsidies dwindling and premiums rising, Feldman urged lawmakers to keep patients in mind during policy debates.

“At the end of these discussions are families struggling to afford care. I see it in medical practice every day,” he said. “Policymakers should remember there are real human consequences to what’s decided right now.”