Helena Capital defensive back Mason Greene signs with Carroll College

HELENA — Tuesday, Helena Capital cornerback Mason Greene signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at Carroll College.

Greene said that Carroll was always his first choice, feeling that it was a fit for him because of their athletics and academics.

Being native to Helena, Greene has already had a relationship with Carroll athletics.

“I went to multiple games with buddies…But just growing up seeing them play was really cool. And just a really cool experience,” he said.

Greene will have some familiar faces entering this new phase of football with him. Fellow Bruin, Tucker Zanto, along with Helena High Bengals Kade Schlepp and Forrest Suero are also some of the newest additions to the Fighting Saints football team.

“I think we're gonna do good. Forrest, actually, we played baseball together. he was one of my best friends growing up, so I think we'll do good together," he said.

As part of the upcoming defensive back squad, Greene can’t wait to get started.

“I think the DB squad is really good. And the coaches are great. There, I was talking to one of the coaches and he was telling me that they had the most turnovers in the whole conference this year. So I'm really excited to start playing.”

When it comes to practice, he’s excited to be reunited and put up against past Bruins teammate and wide receiver Quinn Belcher.

The Fighting Saints will kick off their season on August 27 against Montana Western at home.