Helena Capital volleyball coach Rebecca Cleveland resigns

HELENA — (Editor's Note: This article will be updated with more information as it become available.)

HELENA — After six years at the helm, three titles and a 71-match win streak, Helena Capital head volleyball coach Rebecca Cleveland is stepping down from her position with the Bruins.

In a press release from Helena Public Schools activities director Tim McMahon, "Coach Cleveland was instrumental in the development of three consecutive Montana Gatorade Players of the Year and impacted the lives of countless young women through her efforts. Coach Cleveland strived to produce not only quality volleyball players but more importantly to her, positive, confident young women with the personal skills needed to be leaders in all they pursue.

Cleveland started her tenure with the Helena Capital Bruins nine years prior before taking over the head coaching position in 2015. During her tenure as the head coach she led the Bruins to a 123-40 record, with state titles in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

MTN Sports reached out to Cleveland for comment and is still awaiting response.