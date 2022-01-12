Helena Capital wrestling feels ready for rest of season following LeProwse victories

BOZEMAN — At the LeProwse Invitational wrestling tournament, Helena Capital's Carson DesRosier and Talon Marsh each picked up first place finishes, while Conner Kovick and Cashton Spolar finished second and fourth, respectively for the Bruins on Saturday capping off a solid showing in the eyes of head coach Shawn Graham.

"Proud of the effort the boys put out there. I think we ended up fifth overall which is you know, darn good for where we're at. We're a pretty young team," said Graham.

With both DesRosier and Marsh picking up first place finishes, there's something to be said about their methodology as they both use similar tactics to get to the top of their respective brackets.

"Domination. I love to dominate matches, stay on top all the time. You know, obviously I got stuff to fix, but tunnel vision all the way through the season," said DesRosier.

"I just think about all the things that make me mad or anyone that's done anything wrong towards me or says that I can't do something. So it really puts that extra motivation towards me to show that I can do it," said Marsh.

The 2021-22 MHSA Wrestling season is proving to be a return to large-scale tournaments with the Holiday Classic and LeProwse Invitational already in the books, and for DesRosier the return to these event and to pick up wins in them is a great way to send off his senior year.

"Coming back after the COVID year but just because it seems so slow last year, we only had duals. We didn't have any tournaments, you know? I didn't see any kids from the East last year until state so it was exciting getting back into big tournaments like this," said DesRosier.

The Helena Capital wrestling team will get one more chance to put winners atop the podium before the MHSA state wrestling tournaments, when they head to the Jug Beck Memorial in Missoula on Friday.