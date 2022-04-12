Helena Capital's Guy Almquist receives AA Coach of the Year honor

HELENA — After a 22-2 overall record to tie the school record in wins, along with a state championship, Helena capital’s head basketball coach Guy Almquist has received the AA boys’ basketball Coach of the Year honor.

The honor was voted on by member coaches of the Montana Coaches Association.

Almquist credited the honor not to himself, but to the team.

“Well, I think anytime you get an award like that, it's a team honor. You know, when you have team success, you know, some of those things go along with it. So what you first think of is all the hard work that everybody in the whole program puts into having the success and to be proud of what we're doing during the winter season. So it's a program honor, a team honor, and I'm just grateful to be a small part of it,” he said.

The Bruins are losing four seniors, but Almquist is hopeful for the future with his returning players.

“[The seniors] brought a lot to the table but I don't think the cupboards are bare, we've got a big junior class that puts a lot of work in and they're a talented, athletic group of kids. And really, like every year, if we have a good summer, if they put some work in and get just a little bit better the potential for us next year is to have a good year and have a successful season. So this summer will be no different than the other summer. We'll work hard, try and get better and see what happens,” he said.

Almquist is a rather seasoned coach. The 2021-22 season was Almquist’s 16th year as Capital’s varsity head coach, and his 24th season within the program. Even though he has over two decades of experience under his belt, he had some major takeaways from the season.

“ If you're really trying to be the best coach you can be for these young men, you're trying to be better each and every year. I think, you know, as I do this longer and longer, I've gotten better. I think I've always valued relationships, but really, I'm just better at working on them. And really being intentional about it. And so, again, this will be another group of kids that, you know, we had this successful season with but I'm hopeful to stay in touch with them as they move on. And that's really what brings the most joy to any coaches, that those relationships that you've built over the years.”

