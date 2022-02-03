Helena Capital's Morgan Roudebush signs to Rocky Mountain College Cheer

HELENA — Helena Capital senior cheerleader, Morgan Roudebush signed her letter of intent Wednesday to continue her cheerleading career at Rocky Mountain College.

Roudebush had to try out for the team digitally, and sent videos of her performing the fight song, a cheer, a dance, and stunts. Rocky Mountain sent her a letter along with Rocky Mountain-themed goodies to let her know she made the team.

“I was so excited when I made the Rocky cheer team and I couldn’t wait to continue my cheer experience,” she said.

Sue Bannon, her cheer coach at Helena Capital is equally as excited for her.

"She has been a cheerleader of mine for a couple of years now. She's so dedicated, does everything asked, easy to coach, her skills have gotten better and better every year… Morgan is very dedicated to her sport and to her success. She's going to be amazing and Rocky got a good one there because she's pretty great."

Latisha Demarasis, her soon-to-be cheer coach at Rocky Mountain, sent a special message for Roudebush for her signing.

“We’re always looking for great athletes- and obviously Morgan stood out. She is a great athlete. In college athletics, you either have what it takes or you don’t and it’s very obvious that Morgan has what it takes. She’s very athletic and her athleticism stands above the others on top of the fact that she’s very good academically,” it read.

Bannon cannot wait for Roudebush to “hit the ground running” come football season.