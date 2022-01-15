Helena High, Capital boys basketball hope to keep winning streaks alive

HELENA — The Helena High and Helena Capital boys basketball teams tip off against Kalispell Flathead and Glacier on Friday, before the two teams swap for a Saturday match-up to cap off the weekend.

The Bruins are currently undefeated, and they plan to stay that way as conference play picks up.

“We’re playing well together. We know we have all the pieces to be a state champion team,” said senior Jacob Curry.

After last year with no fans in the stands, Curry is excited going into two straight home games.

“[Playing at home] is cool, it brings an atmosphere we can’t always have on the bench. With more people yelling and cheering for us, it’s a great way to play,” he said.

The Bengals are coming off of a two-game winning streak after going winless last season. Senior Cade Schlepp says it has a lot to do with their current coaching staff.

“The coaching is more intense this year. Obviously, when you’re winning it’s more fun. Everyone is having more fun at practice and in games. Coaching is more intense, it’s awesome,” he said.

Tip off for Friday’s varsity games are at 7:00 p.m.

