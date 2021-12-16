Helena High football coach Scott Evans announces resignation

HELENA — Helena High football head coach Scott Evans announced his resignation on Thursday via a Helena Public Schools press release.

MTN Sports immediately reached out for comment via phone, but the call went to his voicemail.

The move comes shortly after Evans' son Marcus signed his letter of intent to join the University of Montana football team. Evans' older son Zac also plays for Montana.

Evans served as an assistant coach, a defensive coordinator and most recently the head coach for the Bengals across his near 30-year tenure with the Helena High football team. Across his tenure at the helm of the Helena High program, Evans led the Bengals to multiple playoff appearances as well as a semifinal finish in his final year.

Helena Public Schools activities director Tim McMahon said in the press release that the search for a new head coach will begin in January of 2022.