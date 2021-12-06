Helena man accused of raping a child under the age of 14

HELENA — A Helena man is accused of raping a child under the age of 14.

37-year-old Daniel Martin Staley has been charged with two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent with a minor child.

Child Protective Services reached out to the Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office about reports Staley has sexually assaulted the child earlier this year.

Law enforcement claims Staley admitted to touching the underage individual in sexual ways as well as performing sexual acts on the victim.

During the interview, Staley is also alleged to have said that he and the victim promised they would never tell anyone else about what happened, and admitted that he knew what he did was wrong because he was an adult and the victim was a child.

