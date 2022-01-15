SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 14

Below are the scores of high school basketball games from Jan. 14. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Belt 80, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 41
Big Sandy 74, Turner 52
Bridger 74, Reed Point-Rapelje 12
Broadus 63, Wibaux 19
Centerville 49, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 34
Darby 51, Seeley-Swan 40
Dillon 43, Frenchtown 41
Dutton-Brady 51, Valier 27
Harlem 71, Glasgow 64
Harrison-Willow Creek 62, Twin Bridges 46
Heart Butte 81, Conrad 20
Helena Capital 71, Kalispell Glacier 49
Fairfield 59, Havre 49
Kalispell Flathead 55, Helena High 48
Laurel 71, Billings Central 69
Lewistown 84, Hardin 55
Lustre 71, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 29
Melstone 72, Terry 48
Park City 48, Fromberg 29
Plentywood 54, Circle 32
Savage 52, Brockton 22
Sheridan 44, Ennis 40
Shields Valley 69, Harlowton-Ryegate 50
Sunburst 59, Power 44
St. Regis 74, Noxon 38
Valley Christian 57, Lincoln 24
Winnett-Grass Range 49, Jordan 29
High school girls basketball
Belt 63, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 18
Big Sandy 70, Turner 49
Big Timber 63, Lockwood 29
Billings Central 51, Laurel 43
Billings West 68, Billings Senior 37
Bridger 27, Reed-Point Rapelje 24
Broadus 40, Wibaux 39 (OT)
Centerville 55, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 17
Chinook 62, North Star 52
Culbertson 43, Fairview 32
Dillon 63, Frenchtown 43
Ennis 58, Sheridan 27
Eureka 70, Troy 19
Glasgow 62, Harlem 57 (OT)
Hardin 87, Lewistown 55
Huntley Project 53, Shepherd 34
Jordan 50, Winnett-Grass Range 24
Malta 78, Poplar 36
Manhattan Christian 46, Three Forks 32
Melstone 71, Terry 11
Power 57, Sunburst 42
Red Lodge 37, Columbus 32
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 53, Lustre 27
Seeley-Swan 62, Darby 28
Shields Valley 69, Harlowton-Ryegate 30
St. Regis 43, Noxon 25
Townsend 45, Whitehall 42
Valier 39, Dutton-Brady 30
Valley Christian 42, Lincoln 20
Wolf Point 55, Glendive 21