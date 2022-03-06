Western AA Boys: Koch notches 1,000 while Capital takes top-seed

HELENA — On the Western AA divisional tournament's final day, Helena Capital, Missoula Big Sky, Kalispell Glacier, and Butte all put their names in the hat to go to the Class AA State tournament starting on March 10.

4W) Kalispell Glacier 61, 7W) Butte 54

In the final day of the Western AA tournament, the Butte Bulldogs took on the Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack for a chance at the 3rd seed out of the west in the state tournament.

The two teams had a close first half, with the Wolfpack barely leading 18-17. Leading the pack in the first half was Conor Sullivan with eight points. For the Bulldogs, it was Jace Stenson who also had eight points in the first half.

The Pack was able to pull away in the 2nd half with a lot of trips to the line. Kysen Wagner led the Wolfpack to their 61-54 victory with 15 points.

1W) Helena Capital 64, 3W) Missoula Big Sky 60

On a night to be remembered, the Helena Capital and Missoula Big Sky boys gave the performance of a lifetime for the Western AA title with Capital pulling away late at 64-60.

The Big Sky Eagles came out firing shooting over 62% from the field in the first half to the tune of a 28-22 lead at the half, while Capital's Brayden Koch notched his 1,000th career point for the Bruins.

The second half was as stellar as the first as Koch continued to light up the scoreboard with 21 second-half points for a game-high 31 en route to the victory.

With the victory, the Bruins will take the top seed from the Western AA in next week's state tournament.