Helena Capital wrestling completes crosstown dual sweep over Helena High

HELENA — In search of their second crosstown sweep Tuesday, the Helena Capital Bruins got just that on their home turf, downing the Helena High Bengals 48-20.

Helena High started off at an unfortunate advantage in the contest though forfeiting a total of 30 points throughout the match due to open weight-class forfeits.

The Bruins got off to a hot start in the contest though with Conner Kovick taking just over three minutes to pin Dhestin McKinnis in the duals first bout to put Capital up 24-0.

The night's second match was at 170 pounds as Helena's Kaleb Kirklin knocked off Capital's Tyler Crum with a pin in the first round to put the Bengals on the board 24-6.

At 205 pounds Helena High's Ruger Young had little trouble with Capital's Josh Peterson recording five near-falls in the match's two rounds en route to a 17-0 technical fall to bring the dual score to 20-11.

At 285 pounds. Capital's Talon Marsh got the Bruins back in the win column with a second-round pin of Helena's David Luby to stretch the Bruin's lead back to 25 points at 36-11.

Capital's Cashton Spolar continued that trend at 113 pounds with a second-round pin of Helena High's Asa Wood to put the Bruins up 42-11.

The dual's penultimate match that pit Helena Capital's Dustin Campbell against Helena High's Steven Yargo was a hotly contested one. Campbell held control of the match through the first two frames leading 8-3 with just one last round to go. In the third and final round, Yargo came alive recording two near falls and a reversal to win the match, 11-10.

The Bruins recorded a one more open round forfeit win before the night wrapped up with JT Gehring pinning Helena Capital's Boston Lay to bring the dual to its final score of 48-20.