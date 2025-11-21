Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KTVH blacked out on Fubo due to contract dispute

Due to an ongoing contract impasse happening between NBCUniversal and Fubo, KTVH is currently blacked out on Fubo in your viewing area. 

KTVH is an NBC affiliate owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. Scripps is not involved in the current contract negotiations between NBCUniversal and Fubo. 

We understand it’s frustrating when you can’t access your local news, weather, or see your favorite sports teams on game day. However, there are alternative platforms where you can view our programming. You can access KTVH via over-the-air with an antenna, or through Tablo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Dish, and Spectrum.

