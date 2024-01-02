Morning fog ahead of sunny afternoon, snow flies later this week

Valley fog is developing this morning in the Helena valley as well as the Milk River valley between Havre and Harlem and the West Yellowstone areas.

Heading back to work today? Drive safely and turn on your low-beam headlights. Be alert for changing visibility, some areas could be as low as 1/4 mile. The fog should lift later this morning leaving behind mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day.

KTVH

Temperatures do remain cold today and are expected to get even colder across the board tomorrow as low-pressure migrates into Montana. High temperatures this week have generally dropped on the Plains and we're looking at consistent highs in the 40s throughout the workweek - however, these temperatures are still above normal. In the intermountain valleys of western MT high temps are consistent in the 30s - which is a bit closer to seasonable levels

We'll see increasing cloud cover Wednesday ahead of some isolated precipitation Thursday. We're tracking more significant snow Friday, Saturday, Sunday in western and central Montana. At this time, the anticipated accumulation is about 1-3 inches in higher elevations while lower valleys may only see a trace amount. Glacier National Park will be the big hitter with this active weather and could see 5-10 inches.

KTVH