Horse cruelty case investigated in Flathead County

KALISPELL — An animal cruelty complaint involving several horses is under investigation in northwest Montana.

Flathead County Animal Control was sent to a home in the Columbia Falls area for an animal cruelty complaint involving several horses on Sept. 19.

An initial observation by responding Animal Wardens led them to believe the five horses were not being fed adequately.

However, during a further investigation information was gathered indicating there were likely more horses belonging to the same owner being pastured at other addresses around Flathead County, a news release states.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports wardens eventually found a total of 17 horses, all in very poor condition. It was also reported that one horse may have died prior to the initial report.

Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained a search warrant for the pastures and eventually seized 17 horses that were “in various stages of starvation” and other health issues were also discovered.

An investigation into the cases is still underway and is being reviewed by the Flathead County Attorney’s Office for charges of aggravated animal cruelty, according to the release.

The animals are currently in the care of Flathead County Animal Control.

The group of horses need the following items:

Horse Blankets

Grass Hay or light alfalfa grass hay

Senior feed

Alfalfa Pellets