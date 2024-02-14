Congress informed of 'serious national security threat'

A "serious national security threat" has prompted concerns and questions.

Rep. Mike Turner, who is the head of the House Intelligence Committee, released a statement on Wednesday saying all members of Congress were provided with information regarding the threat.

"I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat," Turner stated.

The Associated Press reported that Turner sent an email to members of Congress that said the threat had to do with a "destabilizing foreign military capability."

National security adviser Jake Sullivan was asked about Turner's statement. He said he has reached out to leaders of both parties, known as the Gang of Eight, for a personal briefing.

"I'm not in a position to say anything further from this podium at this time," Sullivan added.

Rep. Jim Himes, ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, wouldn't provide specifics about the intelligence in question, only saying that it is "significant" but "not a case for panic."

Without providing specifics, members of the Senate Intelligence Committee said they have been "rigorously tracking this issue from the start."

"We continue to take this matter seriously and are discussing an appropriate response with the administration," a statement from Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mark R. Warner and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio.

