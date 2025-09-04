How to watch the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats games on Saturday, Sept. 6

The 2025 college football season is under way, and Montana and Montana State have their home openers on Saturday, Sept. 6.

The third-ranked Bobcats, who started their season last week with a 59-13 loss at FBS Oregon, welcome No. 2 South Dakota State to Bozeman for a matchup between FCS powerhouses. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday inside Bobcat Stadium for Montana State's annual Gold Rush game.

The sixth-ranked Grizzlies, meanwhile, will be playing their first game of 2025. Montana was off last week and will begin its season against Division II Central Washington in Missoula on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Montana State's game with South Dakota State will be broadcast on CBS affiliates KXLF in Butte, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLH in Helena, KRTV in Great Falls and KTVQ in Billings. In Missoula and the Flathead Valley, the MSU-vs.-SDSU game will air on The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN



LOCATION OVER THE AIR DIRECTV SPECTRUM Billings 2.2 5 11 Bozeman 7.2 14 11 Butte 4.2 14 11 Great Falls 3.2 4 12 Helena 12.2 N/A 11 Missoula 8.2 9 18

Learn more about the MTN channel and how to find it.

The Montana-vs.-Central Washington game will air at 6 p.m. on KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley and on The Spot – MTN across the rest of Montana. Both games will also stream live on ESPN+.

The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow both games.