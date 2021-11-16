Howling winds tip trucks, destroy roofs in Glacier County

GLACIER COUNTY — Howling winds - with some gusts topping 110 miles per hour - have been ripping across parts of north-central Montana.

Sustained winds have topped 50 miles per hour in some locations, notably along the northern Rocky Mountain Front and in Glacier County.

Numerous semi trucks have been tipped over by the powerful winds; there have not been any reports of serious injuries at this point.

These strong winds are going to create difficult travel conditions for high-profile vehicles and for vehicles pulling trailers, especially on north-south oriented roads as the wind is generally going to be coming out of the west and southwest.

These strong winds may also move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. If you are going to be outside or traveling at all tonight or tomorrow, please use extreme caution and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go.

Insurance agents know this is a serious issue in the state and say prevention is the best thing to do regarding wind. There are several things you can do to help prevent damage to person and property and avoid dangerous situations involving wind.

Pam Hansen Alfred works for State Farm and says most of their claims are hail and wind-related. She wants people to know that there are things they can do to minimize damage to their property and avoid situations involving damage via wind.

“The best thing to do with wind would be prevention which would be to really pay attention to the weather warnings that you hear and if you have any outside items that can be put into a garage like trampolines, barbeques, things like that. Make sure to put them inside. I can’t tell you how many barbecue covers we have personally lost at our home, and I can’t believe they disappear but they’re entirely gone and then if the cover’s gone it takes the doors off so we really should keep that stuff inside,” Hansen Alfred said.