Human remains found at Big Arm State Park ID'd as missing Elmo woman

POLSON — Law enforcement has identified the human remains that were found at Big Arm State Park last November.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says the remains have been identified as 37-year-old Miranda "Rosie" Kenmille of Elmo.

The remains were found on Nov. 25, 2020.

A further examination conducted at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula determined the remains were those of Kenmille.

Kenmille was last seen in Elmo in August of 2020 but was not reported missing until about one month later.

Sheriff Bell says the circumstances surrounding Kenmille’s death remain under investigation.

“I hope they know that we are still working on this case and is an active open case to figure out how she turned out to be there and what the circumstances are, of her passing on,” Sheriff Bell told MTN News.