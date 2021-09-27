Hunter reported missing near Monarch is safe

GREAT FALLS — A hunter who was reported missing in the Little Belt mountains on Saturday has been found and is safe.

Cascade County Undersheriff Cory Reeves says that there was "a miscommunication with his family on when he was coming out of the mountains."

The Sheriff's Office thanked everyone who assisted in the search.

No other details have been released.



(SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2021) A search is underway in the Little Belt mountains for a missing hunter.

Search is underway for a missing hunter in the Little Belt mountains

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office says that at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, they were notified that a Cascade County resident was overdue from a hunting trip.

The 69-year old man was hunting in the Monarch area with his horses and is several days past due.

The Sheriff's Office says it has activated every available Search and Rescue member, and deputies are responding to the scene to begin searching.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.