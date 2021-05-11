Inaugural "Bentonfest" will feature music, brews, and vendors

FORT BENTON — Fort Benton is launching a new event to usher in the sounds of summer with "Bentonfest."

The afternoon event will feature live music, food vendors, and more than a dozen breweries from around the state in downtown Fort Benton.

Brandon Roberts, owner of Golden Triangle Brew Company, says he and his team are excited to be part of the inaugural event.

The Fort Benton community supported their business through the pandemic and they continue to see strong sales this summer as tourist season picks up.

He says the festival benefits a cause through the Community Improvement Association that's been close to the town for generations: "It is through a nonprofit organization, so every penny raised from this goes to replacing the walking bridge in our community,” he said. “We're looking forward to it, hopefully no rain that weekend for our May brewfest.”

Bentonfest will be on Saturday, May 22nd from 1 to 5 p.m.