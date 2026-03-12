Blackfeet Tribe declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

GREAT FALLS — The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council passed a resolution on Wednesday declaring a State of Emergency due to severe cold, strong wind events, and flood preparedness concerns across the Blackfeet Reservation.

Powerful storm brings damaging winds and significant snowstorm to Montana- Wednesday, March 11

A strong low pressure system will move into the region late Wednesday and into Thursday. Heavy snow will return to areas along the Continental Divide as winds gradually intensify during the day on Wednesday.

Strong and damaging winds will develop late Wednesday and continue into Thursday. High Wind Warnings cover the entire area starting at midnight through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Blackfeet officials shared the following information:

Emergency Response

• Sarah Wolftail Croff has been appointed Incident Commander for the duration of the State of Emergency.

• She has full authority to coordinate emergency response operations, direct resource allocation, and work with local, state, and federal emergency management partners to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the Blackfeet people.

Emergency Warming Center

The Stickgame Arbor has been designated as the primary emergency shelter for the community.

If needed, Browning Middle School will serve as the alternate location.

The Warming Center will open tonight at 4:00 PM— March 11 through March 15 — for anyone needing shelter from the weather.

Weather Forecast & Expected Conditions

Strong winds are expected beginning Wednesday evening and continuing through Thursday.

Rain and snow are also possible through Sunday night.

These conditions could lead to:

• Downed trees and branches

• Downed power lines

• Difficult travel conditions (especially for trucks, campers, and trailers)

• Possible property damage

• Power outages

Safety & Preparedness Tips

• Secure or bring inside loose outdoor items (trash cans, patio furniture, decorations).

• Stay far away from downed power lines and report them immediately.

• Prepare for possible power outages by charging phones and backup battery packs.

• Have flashlights, blankets, food, and water ready.

• If you rely on electrically powered medical equipment, ensure backup batteries are charged and have a plan in place.

• Use extra caution when driving, especially with high-profile vehicles.

• Avoid parking under large trees.

Additional Preparation Suggestions

• Make sure you have baby milk and baby supplies if needed.

• Stock up on wood, propane, food, and pet supplies.

• Fuel up your vehicles and ensure you have needed medications.

• Secure animals and livestock and tie down loose items around your home.

• Stay home if possible and check on elders, family members, and neighbors.

Please stay safe and look out for one another during this severe weather event.