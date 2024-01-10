Browning Public Schools Superintendent announces resignation

BROWNING — During the Browning Public School District 9 board meeting on Tuesday night, the board accepted superintendent Corrina Guardipee-Hall’s official resignation.

Guardipee-Hall has been superintendent for the past six and a half years, and they have not been easy. Two years ago, she lost her daughter, and two years before that lost her husband. Although she had the support to continue, she felt that it was time for a change.

She said, “It's just time to focus on my boys, and not to say that I can't be happy continuing in Browning public schools as a superintendent or in Montana. I just think change is good and that's the direction that I need to do. And it's really for healing for me and for my family.”

Guardipee-Hall’s resignation kicks in at the end of the school year. Before then, she still plans on finishing the year strong.

“Well, we'll continue to work all the way till June 30th, till the end of the year,” She said, “And our focus has always been education and being trauma informed. The social emotional pieces, the wellness activities that we've done for our staff and students and continuing to build the Blackfeet history, language and culture.”

Guardipee-Hall hopes the community can continue to work together for a better future: “That's what I hope that we continue is being kind to one another. Building each other up instead of pulling each other down.”

