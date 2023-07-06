Dedication ceremony for Chief Earl Old Person Memorial Highway

In April 2023, Governor Greg Gianforte signed into law a bill to name a stretch of US Highway 89 in Glacier County the "Chief Earl Old Person Memorial Highway."

On Thursday, July 6, 2023, a ceremony brought out family, friends, and advocates to formally dedicate the highway.

Chief Earl Old Person Memorial Highway dedication

The bill was introduced in the Montana Legislature by state senator Susan Webber of Browning.

Old Person, the longest serving elected tribal official in the U.S., died in October 2021 at the age of 92.

He was an orator and leader for the Blackfeet People, the Blackfoot Confederacy, and Indian People across the United States and Canada. In 1994, he received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from the University of Montana in recognition of his accomplishments and contributions.

When Old Person died, Gianforte said in a news release, "Chief Old Person leaves a lasting legacy with his love for people, unparalleled strength of character, dedication to service, and commitment to preserving cultural heritage. Chief Old Person dedicated his life as a tireless advocate, educator, storyteller, and song singer not only for the Blackfeet people, but also for our state and nation."

