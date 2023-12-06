Instagrammable holiday home aesthetics you can create on a budget

Sponsored by JCPenney.

When you decide to deck your halls for the holidays, you’re probably keeping in mind those who will enjoy it with you: your family and the folks who come by for festivities. Maybe you’re even “doing it for the ‘gram.” Either way, making your home merry is important.

In a recent survey, JCPenney found that 49% of people plan to host this holiday season and 54% will specifically decorate to make their homes more festive. JCPenney even found that more than half of Americans believe doing so helps make their holiday guests’ experience better.

Now you just have to pick your holiday decor theme. Is your aesthetic traditional with all the red, green and classic touches? Are you more of a maximalist who enjoys shiny accent pieces, rich colors, and lush textures? Or do you prefer a snowy, soft and natural vibe?

Whichever look you’re going for, JCPenney can help you deck your halls without emptying your wallet. The company plans to keep its prices on many popular holiday decor items at 2019 pre-inflation levels.

Here are three distinct holiday decor themes — Very Merry, Midnight Magic and Frosty’s Hug — and all of the decor items you need to bring each vision to life!

Very Merry

If you’re a holiday traditionalist, you’ll go mad for the “Very Merry” themed items in JCPenney’s holiday collection. Classic greenery and touches of red, gingham, snowflakes and Christmas trees galore bring out the spirit in stockings, bedding, table decor, artificial plants and wreaths, and other items for throughout your home.

$8 (was $37) at JCPenney

This traditional red with green plaid stocking from North Pole Trading Co. is 18.5 by 10 inches and accented with small gold bells on the satin cuff. The stocking is made from sturdy polyester and the perfect size for all those little surprises. Why not get one for every member of the family?

$21 (was $80) at JCPenney

You might not know this wreath wasn’t the real deal at first glance with its realistic greenery. This 24-inch wreath has a traditional assortment of red berries, pinecones, pine branches and leaves. Add a battery to light up the LED bulbs that wrap around the whole circumference.

$42 (was $120) at JCPenney

Keep the traditional vibes going with these comfy, reversible comforters. The comforters come in twin, queen/full and king sizes. Choose from red plaid, navy plaid, and Christmas-hued plaid or solid red, navy and gray, and no matter which you choose, the underside is a soft sherpa that’s extra cozy.

$29 (was $70) at JCPenney

Inspired by Spode tableware, these sheets have a classic Christmas and holly berry pattern on them and are 100% polyester. Pick from twin, queen, full and king sizes. Go ahead and match them with the reversible plaid or solid sherpa comforters from North Pole Trading Co.

$6 (was $18) at JCPenney

This 100% cotton dish or hand towel is seasonally green with a red accent on the bottom. It has “Home for the Holidays” stitched in bright white letters along with an embroidered outline of a Christmas tree topped with a red star. Hang this in your bathroom or kitchen for an extra Christmas touch.

$20 (was $50) at JCPenney

This striking, red, square, throw pillow has an embroidered evergreen tree on it, with snow falling on its full branches. We think it would look great in pretty much any room of the house. An old-fashioned air is matched with a sturdy cotton material.

$47 (was $52) at JCPenney

This homey Avanti shower curtain is decorated with Christmas trees in red, green or white and black gingham. Red snowflakes fall towards its black gingham border. Equally cute and matching bath mats, towels, curtain hooks, tumblers, toothbrush holders and a tissue box (see below) can be purchased separately.

$17 (was $70) at JCPenney

Artificial evergreens and red berries surround three, tiered, tealight candleholders in this lovely tabletop decoration that will complete your holiday table or sideboard. Get a few of them to create a centerpiece for longer tables. Or scatter them around your living and dining areas. Pair these with our pick for a matching wreath and garland set.

$8 (was $34) at JCPenney

Add a bright accent to any room with this 18-inch-high faux red berry tree in a burlap sack tied with a burlap bow. A slightly taller 24-inch version is also available. Plus, you can get a three-piece red berry ball set that would work for your tree or hanging from doorways and other spots in your merry home.

$33 (was $52) at JCPenney

This cute Avanti tissue box has a whitewashed wooden finish. The raised words Tis the Season and 3D green and red trees and red snowflakes accent the exterior. This tissue holder matches the rest of the “Tis the Season” collection.

Midnight Magic

JCPenney’s modern “Midnight Magic” motif focuses on luxe accent colors like dark blues and metallics and eye-catching bits of glam. Think velvet, sequins, faux fur, sparkles and satin. This is a decor theme for the maximalist holiday hosts and hostesses.

$8 (was $30) at JCPenney

This deep blue, quilted velvet stocking with faux fur cuff will be a distinctive stocking on your mantel. Both minimal and luxurious, this solid-colored stocking would also look good in matching pairs for everyone in your family. It’s 11-by-17.5 inches for lots of room too.

JCPenney

$31 (was $75) at JCPenney

Currently available in cream or gray, this faux fur throw will add a luscious touch to anywhere it lands. It’s 100% microfiber for an ultra-soft layer and machine washable. At 60-by-50 inches, the blanket also covers plenty of room to cozy up under.

$24 (was $94) at JCPenney

This 22-inch indoor wreath is decked out in golden and metallic pinecones, acorns, leaves, pears, berries and reindeer. Gild up your space instantly by adding this indoors. If you want to add luster and depth to your holiday living room, this piece is the way to go.

$49 (was $160) at JCPenney

Get cozy with this reversible faux fur comforter. With a smooth side and a striped side, the warm and texturally pleasing bed cover comes in gray or “chateau gray” — a brow-toned color. Get it in twin, queen/full and king sizes to fit all the bedrooms in your festive home.

$6 (was $20) at JCPenney

When you’re gnome is cozy, everything is Christmas rosy. This 16.5-inch knitted gnome has a faux fur chapeau and striped leggings with cute boots. It’ll perch adorably around your house and fit in with other furry layers.

$31 (was $75) at JCPenney

Toss any of these gray, brown or white throw pillows on your furniture for a welcome texture you can snuggle up with. The 18-by-18-inch square pillows are soft on the outside and squeezable. You can also get a rectangular, lumbar pillow version.

$25 (was $70) at JCPenney

Countdown to Christmas with this rustic, wooden Advent calendar made of little drawers you can fill with whatever treats you please. A winter wonderland scene of mini reindeer, trees and a chalet are backlit on top of the drawers. And each drawer varies in design between snowflakes, trees, plaid and garland patterns.

$14 (was $50) at JCPenney

This eye-catching, gray velvet pillow with sequined and embroidered stars in gold and silver adds some elegant glam to your decor. Think three very rich wiseman pursuing the perfect pillow for their couch. It’s a square 18-by-18-inch design. The luxe, white velvet “Let It Snow” pillow could pair nicely with it too.

$12 (was $34) at JCPenney

Get a glitzy Nutcracker in silver or gold, sequins strewn across his uniform and a faux gemstone on his furry white helmet. Get one silver to go with one gold Nutcracker so they can keep each other company on your tabletops and counters. These pieces look nice with led glass tabletop trees too.

$49 (was $140) at JCPenney

This reversible velvet quilt set comes in blue, red, gray and beige and looks lush and warm. One side is velvet and the other is a satin finish with shams to match in each pack. Flip this versatile quilt back and forth depending on your sleek vs. soft mood.

Frosty’s Hug

Bring the outdoors inside for a winter wonderland theme scattered with Frosty the snowman. ThinkScandinavian hygge and seek comfort in simplicity and clean, natural colors. Plus, you can throw in a little whimsy with each Frosty face.

$30 (was $80) at JCPenney

This adorable, eight-story building has lit-up windows, a snowman scene, and drawers to fill with treats for every day of Advent. Stars, dots, garlands, trees and plaid accent the little doors with knobs. You’ll want to shrink yourself down to fit inside this welcoming abode.

$14 (was $50) at JCPenney

This 18-inch, faux-flocked Christmas tree in a burlap bag brings the outdoors into your home without cutting any tree down. You can also keep the look of freshly fallen snow on its branches without any melting hazards. There are also multiple sizes of the snowy table tree along with a matching garland with icy blue and silver bulbs and a wreath with the same color scheme.

$21 (was $84) at JCPenney

These well-made, Coleman, flannel sheets come in six designs and all bed sizes. Outdoorsy patterns include striped leaves, smoke trees, jadeite, dusty blue, tricolor tartan, and stag prints. These will please feminine and masculine tastes alike and leave everyone warm and toasty below the covers.

$24 (was $94) at JCPenney

This 24-inch wreath with white poinsettias and berries, pinecones, and disco-ball-like ornaments is clean, crisp and catches the eye. We also like the 24-inch, flocked, long-needle pine wreath with a similar wintery, natural aesthetic. Both light up with LEDs.

$8 (was $34) at JCPenney

This 72-inch long, snowman garland includes cool blues, pinks and whites, and snowmen with white tassels dangle from them. Hang wintery whimsy around your home with these strands. Stick some matching Christmas picks in your tree or potted plants for more of the same theme.

$14 at JCPenney

Get a personalized, monogrammed, plush throw in gray to add to your home this season. The 60-by-50-inch blanket invites you to cuddle up and watch a wintery fantasy. Check out a similar gray monogrammed throw with steel grey lettering instead of white.

$25 (was $50) at JCPenney

Let Frosty and Frosty Junior add Christmas cheer to your bathroom this year with a three-piece set. A bath mat, snowman toilet cover and toilet mat are a trio of cuteness that will be fuzzy on the feet and hands. These are well-made with tufted patterns on the front and non-slip latex on the back.

$22 (was $24) at JCPenney

This two-piece fingertip towel set has happy snowmen holding lanterns and birds while out and about. A blue border on the bottom adds a nice touch to these velour towels. You might also like a similar, embroidered snowman hand towel set.

$56(was $160) at JCPenney

This reversible gray faux fur comforter comes in king, queen and twin sizes for a nice and neutral touch to your bedroom. Flip between a darker and a lighter grey — one on each side — depending on your mood, and get ready for some sweet dreams under this softness.

$8 (was $30) at JCPenney

This white, knitted stocking with oversized, dark green pom-pom tassels is customized with an embroidered, forest green, monogram letter. These mantel accessories gently allude to the mood you’d have when all-bundled up for a winter’s forest walk. They’re 18-by-11 inches and come in 16 embroidered letter choices.

Which of these decor items fits your holiday style the best?

Instagrammable holiday home aesthetics you can create on a budget originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

