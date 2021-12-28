Jack's Army Bridge helping bring strength and hope to Missoula community

MISSOULA — You may have noticed signs around Missoula reading “Jack’s Army.”

Those signs are to show support for 14 year-old Jack Berry. Who just returned home from his third round of intensive cancer treatment.

And now Jack’s Army is taking their support to a new level, by creating a bridge. One that focuses on hope and strength.

It started with climbs, and then hearts in nature. And then Jack’s Army was born. With signs to show support for the Berry family. And now a bridge to honor Jack.

Andrew Drobeck is a Missoula firefighter, and is a part of the Missoula firefighters benevolent association committee, who is spearheading the Jack’s Army Bridge. He says Jack’s Army wanted to do something more, and create a place where others can come and find strength.

“[We] really wanted to capture just the energy of the jacks army and the community coming together that support,” said Drobeck.

At the corner of southwest Higgins and Pattee Canyon there is a little spot that has become a natural foot bridge for people to cross Pattee Creek.

Jack's Army

“Get a sense of hope from it, they can kind of understand what community is what community is about," said Drobeck. "And we hope you know, someday there's gonna be another kid and instead of Jack's army bridge, we can look at this and we can go help you know that another kid that kind of needs that community support. Not everybody has that big support network right behind them. And so it's to Inspire, Inspire people and there's just a lot of good that can come in this bridge, just in the future.”

Channeling the power of community, the group has been receiving guidance and help from professionals.

“There's been so many people, professional people that have kind of stepped in when they've seen it seen us going astray and are willing to do the work for us pro bono, and without those people and it's again it goes back to that having that support network and that community all coming together to make this happen," Drobeck told MTN News.

The group is currently working through the stream permitting process.

Although they plan to have the bridge up and ready for use next year, the group still needs around $25,000.