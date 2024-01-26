Jennifer Lopez will produce ‘Bob the Builder’ movie at Mattel

Last year, Mattel Films released the highest-earning film of 2023 (yep, that was “Barbie“), and the company clearly wants to keep the momentum going.

There’s already a live-action film about American Girl dolls in the works, another starring the Polly Pocket dolls, and now the company has announced the development of a feature-length animated movie about Bob the Builder, the early 2000’s animated kids show from Nick Jr. and PBS Kids.

The movie will have a Latin-American spin, as Roberto (aka Bob) takes on a major construction project in Puerto Rico. While he’s there, he’ll experience the vibrant culture and tackle issues affecting the island.

Bob will be voiced by Anthony Ramos, an actor of Puerto Rican descent, who starred in the original Broadway production of “Hamilton.” The film is being produced by Jennifer Lopez, who is also of Puerto Rican descent.

“I’m proud… to bring this important message to the big screen, adding elements of life that are inspired by my own,” Ramos said in a press statement. “A movie about friends working together, a celebration of a beautiful home they share, and how love can help to conquer any obstacle in your way. Can we fix it? Yes, we can!”

The original “Bob the Builder” fan base is all grown up now, but many of those who flocked to the “Barbie” movie had long since discarded their dolls. Mattel is clearly banking on a similar mix of nostalgia-driven, older moviegoers and young ones who still watch animated shows.

In fact, President of Mattel Films Robbie Brenner said the movie will present the famous character, “in a manner that audiences who grew up with Bob will recognize, and all-new audiences will enjoy.”

That formula certainly worked for the “Barbie” movie, which earned $1.4 billion globally, and is up for Best Picture at the Oscars (along with eight other nominations, though Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were both notably snubbed).

Can Bob the Builder replicate this success? No doubt Mattel’s thinking, “Yes, we can!”

