Joey Biancone

Joey joined the KTVH News team in February 2024 as the morning weekday meteorologist.

He grew up on the East Coast, living in both New York and North Carolina, where his passion for weather developed throughout his younger years. His favorite type of weather is severe thunderstorms.

He attended North Carolina State University and obtained his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology in the Spring of 2023. During his time in college, he completed two weather internships. The first with FOX Weather in New York City in the summer and fall of 2022 and the other with WNCN in Raleigh, NC in the spring of 2023.

In addition to the weather, Joey obtained a love for sports broadcasting. At NC State, he was the play-by-play and color commentator for the NC State Icepack hockey team. A highlight experience during his time as a hockey commentator was commentating the Icepack vs. UNC Tar Heels in front of a record-breaking crowd on the 2023 NHL Stadium Series ice in Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC.

Joey is very excited to join us in Montana. He loves to hike and be outdoors, so Montana is the perfect fit for him. He is also an avid New York Jets and New York Islanders fan. If you see him out and about, make sure to say hello.