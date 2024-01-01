Keith Grevenitz

Keith grew up in a 1930’s German-style log cabin in rural northern New Jersey. His parents took a chance and sent him to a small, private boarding school on Long Island, New York called The Knox School. There Keith developed his love for writing, becoming the editor for the school’s newspaper, The Tatler.

Keith then headed to the desert for his undergrad, double majoring in English and Creative Writing at the University of Arizona.

Later he would enter the news business as a producer in Tucson while beginning to develop his on-camera presence reviewing new album releases online.

Keith is a hobbyist who amongst other things enjoys the outdoors, adventuring, collecting art, playing guitar, and meeting new people.

You can follow Keith on Instagram with the handle @keithgrevenitztv