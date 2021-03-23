Kellogg’s Is Selling Crispy Jumbo Cinnabon Snacks

Few things hit the spot like a warm and gooey cinnamon roll to start your day, but baking and eating a cinnamon roll isn’t exactly practical on busy weekday mornings.

No need to despair, though, my fellow cinnamon-lovers. Kellogg’s has a new treat that is quick and easy to eat on-the-go. After creating a Cinnabon cereal years ago and then removing it from shelves, Kellogg’s Cinnabon cereal is back — with a snackable twist.

Featuring cinnamon-sugar swirl-shape pieces, the new Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Jumbo Snax bites offer the taste of a cinnamon roll, but in jumbo pieces made for snacking. The new treat hits cereal aisles nationwide in April.

Kellogg's

Along with the Cinnabon flavor, Kellogg’s is also turning its Smorz Cereal into jumbo pieces. The Smorz cereal, which just returned to shelves in January, features toasted graham square bites dusted with the flavor of marshmallows and chocolate.

Other jumbo-sized cereal snacks from Kellogg’s include Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Corn Pops and Frosted Flakes-inspired Tiger Paws. The Tiger Paws shape features a crisp flavor similar to Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, but in a paw-shaped cereal bite, not the tiny flakes you pour into a bowl.

Kellogg's

If you’re more of a Fruity Pebbles or Cocoa Pebbles fan, potato-chip-sized snack versions of those cereals are available, too. The Pebbles Crisps are perfect for dipping in milk or just popping in your mouth while binge-watching your favorite TV series.

Post

As for traditional breakfast cereal, Kellogg’s has dreamed up new offerings that will hit stores this spring: a Frosted Flakes with Apple Jacks mashup, and Frosted Flakes with Crispy Cinnamon Basketballs. Kellogg’s teamed up with basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal to create the basketball-themed cereal.

The Frosted Flakes and Apple Jacks mashup is not the first cereal mashup from Kellogg’s. Last year, they combined Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops, having Tony the Tiger meet up with Toucan Sam for the best of both cereal worlds.

Kellogg's

Will you be trying Kellogg’s new Cinnabon Jumbo Snax or any of these other new breakfast products?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.